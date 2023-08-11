LEWES, Del. - One of the 35 dogs rescued from a Lewes home earlier this week has undergone surgery to get her eye removed.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says that the dog, named by the organization Kelly Green, has a ruptured cornea, cherry eye, and an infection. The SPCA says their Medical Director Dr. Wood conducted the surgery so Kelly can can begin the healing process.
They say the name "Kelly Green" was due to her luck, now in the road to a new life.
The SPCA thanks the public for their support, which allows all 35 rescued dogs to get the support they need. All donations go directly to their care.