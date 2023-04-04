OCEAN CITY, Md. - A young harp seal that was found washed on shore in Rehoboth Beach was released back into the ocean today.
Prince, who was named after the pop icon was found underweight and dehydrated this past February.
Prince was triaged by MERR, the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute in Lewes Delaware. He was then transported to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for rehabilitation.
He was released back into the wild on 40th street beach in Ocean City surrounded by volunteers and well wishers.
Suzanne Thurman, the Executive Director at MERR said today was a full circle moment for her, "It was a happy day for us to see it be able to go back to the wild ocean," Thurman said.
Kate Shaffer, the Stranding Response and Triage Manager for the National Aquarium said today was a great day for the work that they do, "It's always a sense of celebration and joy to be able to back out of that with everything that is affecting animals in the natural environment these days and all the ways that humans are impacting them," Shaffer said.
The National Aquarium plans to partner with the town of Ocean City to bring a private animal triage at 65th street municipal building. There they will asses rescued animals and help with the process before they are sent to the National Aquarium in Baltimore.