Residential Fire Structure in Ocean Pines

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Worchester County Fire Marshal's Office investigated a structure fire on Saturday, February 3rd. According to officials, the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Raft Road. When crews arrived, there was significant fire conditions on the back of the home. Firefighters worked to contain the fire to one area of the home.
According to the Fire Marshal, crews were at the scene for two hours, making sure the fire was completely put out. The Worchester County Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation of the scene. Fire marshals determines the fire was started due to improperly throwing away smoking materials in a plastic bucket. Working smoke alarms were credited for early notification, and people were able to evacuate quickly.
Ocean Pines was assisted by Showell, Bishopville, Ocean City and Roxana Volunteer Fire Departments.