Residents Say More Sidewalks Needed in Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- People in Fenwick Island are talking sidewalks, or the lack thereof.
One resident Jim McGarry has taken notice, "Sidewalks are a huge issue, especially when you see parents pushing a stroller or someone that's disabled in a wheelchair and they don't have the ability to walk on a sidewalk. Sometimes they have to go out into the street and or over bumpy grass. It's just really not safe and it doesn't comply with ADA."
The town of Fenwick says the lack of sidewalks is an ongoing issue, Police Chief in Fenwick Island, John Devlin said, "The sidewalks would help if you can get people out on the roadway and you want to save berm on the side of the road rather than walking on the highway in the corner right now, the road share but bicycles, pedestrians and vehicles."
As an alternative, a lot of locals walk on Bunting street an "off the beaten path" road away from route one.
Wendy Todd who walks Bunting road often said, "But the sidewalks were in increments, so you have pieces of sidewalk then you have grassy areas then you have driveways to stores. It's kind of unsafe to keep walking block to block you'd have to almost come in a block around and come back to get to the next door, to a bar or restaurant. I think it's unsafe for tourists, especially those that don't know the area that come down here to visit. There's no really safe places to walk along the one."
Del Dot says the state is developing a plan to address the sidewalk problems. An issue that's not just in the summer but a problem all year round.