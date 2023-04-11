DELAWARE - The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition has launched an organized public education campaign to inform Delaware voters about the upcoming 2023 school board elections on Tuesday, May 9.
The campaign includes a school board voter guide, available in both English and Spanish, that shares with voters where, when, and how to vote. It also features key information about voter accessibility.
"Because of the low turnout rate for school board elections, every vote is incredibly powerful," said Jill Itzkowitz from the League of Women Voters.
Additional voting resources include VoteDelaware.org and Vote411.org/Delaware. Spanish resources are available at VotamosDE.org. These sites feature candidate questionnaires and information on events like school board candidate forums, which allow voters to learn more about the candidates running in their school districts and their positions on key issues.
"Strong public schools mean smart, safe communities for everyone," said Laurisa Schutt, executive director of First State Educate. "Whether you have children in school or not, and whether your children attend independent schools, charter schools, or parochial schools, voting in your school board election is a simple, powerful step that affects our daily lives now and in the future. Put courageous people in decision making seats who speak up, show up, and act together for teachers and students."
School board elections for Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Milford, Seaford, Laurel, and Delmar are on Tuesday, May 9. Absentee ballots can be requested at ivote.de.gov.