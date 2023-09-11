WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to commence a resurfacing project on MD 354, commonly known as Powellville Road. This road improvement initiative will span from Adkins Mill Pond to the Worcester County Line, just south of Whiton Crossing Road. To ensure smoother and safer journeys for all, motorists should be prepared for traffic delays during the project's work hours.
The project is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 14, 2023, and is expected to be completed by mid-October, contingent on favorable weather conditions.
Throughout the duration of the project, drivers can anticipate the implementation of single-lane closures. Construction crews will be on-site on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For any driver in need of roadside assistance, simply dial #77 on your mobile device to request help. For additional information on MDOT SHA projects, including a comprehensive list of ongoing endeavors, please visit the project portal or access the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. To stay informed about real-time traffic conditions, refer to md511.maryland.gov.