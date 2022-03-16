DELAWARE-- Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland, has passed away.
Justice Holland was the youngest person appointed to the highest court, along with being the longest serving justice in the Court's history.
According to Delaware Courts, Justice Holland passed away March 15th.
“The Delaware Judiciary mourns the loss of one of our greatest public servants,” said Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. who served with Justice Holland from 2015 to 2017. “Randy Holland served on the Delaware Supreme Court for over 30 years. He wrote cogent and authoritative opinions in all areas of the law that have withstood the test of time. He championed the highest ethical standards for Delaware lawyers and judges. As president of the American Inns of Court, he worked to further its nationwide mission to improve the skills, professionalism and ethics of the bench and bar. Most recently, he chaired a court committee to work on bail reform in domestic violence cases. What Justice Randy Holland will be most remembered for is his kindness, humility, and graciousness, and his personal notes written with a blue felt tip pen. The Supreme Court will recognize this giant of a man in a future event. His family will be in our prayers.”
Justice Holland was appointed and reappointed to the Delaware Supreme Court by three different Governors. He retired in March 2017, and throughout his 30 years on the bench, Justice Holland wrote more than 700 reported opinions and several thousand case dispositive orders.
After news of his passing came out, Delaware elected officials remembered Justice Holland fondly. Governor John Carney calling his passing a "tremendous loss."
“He had a deep knowledge of the Constitution and Delaware’s unique history. His books on the Delaware Constitution have served as a guide for countless public officials in our state. And I have personally sought his counsel many times during my time in office," he said in a statement in part. "He was a thoughtful, model jurist and will be greatly missed. Tracey and I are praying for Justice Holland’s family, and his many friends across our state, during this difficult time.”
During his years on the Court, Justice Holland was known as not only an expert on state constitutional law but also as an avid historian of Delaware and the Delaware Supreme Court. He authored or co-authored ten books, which Senator Tom Carper paid tribute to in his words.
“Justice Holland was more than a Supreme Court Justice, he was also a world-renowned historian and author, and wrote a number of books on the Delaware judiciary. Delaware has one of the most highly regarded judiciaries as any state in America and Justice Holland was able to capture that in his written work," Carper said. "Our hearts go out to his wife, Ilona, and their entire family. Delaware – and its judicial system - is a better place because of his service on the bench.”
A statement from the Delaware Senate Democrats praised Holland's disposition.
"We were blessed to work alongside Justice Holland over the last five months as he guided us through unexplored sections of the Delaware Constitution. During that time, we discovered Justice Holland’s reputation was well deserved, but also somehow fell short of capturing the kindness, humor, and grace he brought to every meeting and phone call," the statement said.
Delaware's House leadership praising him too.
“The legacy Justice Holland leaves behind is unmatched in the history of Delaware jurists and all who dedicate their lives to public service in our state. As the longest-serving member of the Delaware Supreme Court, his career was defined by a tireless pursuit of fairness, justice and equality under the law. In addition to being the undisputed expert on the Delaware Constitution, Justice Holland was a world-renowned authority on judicial ethics, appellate procedure and American jurisprudence," a statement read in part.
Justice Holland graduated from Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he received the Loughlin Award for legal ethics. He later earned a Master of Laws in Judicial Process from the University of Virginia Law School and was awarded honorary Doctor of Law degrees by the Delaware Law School and Swarthmore College. Justice Holland taught corporate governance, appellate practice and state constitutional law and frequently focused on business ethics.
He travelled internationally to advance corporate governance and ethics including working with the justice system in Taiwan. On several occasions he hosted visiting delegations from Taiwan to Delaware.
After leaving the Delaware Supreme Court, he became Senior of Counsel in the Wilmington office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. In 2018 the Randy J. Holland Family Law Endowment was created in his honor for the Combined Campaign for Justice to fund a full-time fellowship position to serve the family law needs for low-income families.
"He was devoted to his wife of 50 years, Dr. Ilona Holland, their son, Ethan, daughter-in-law, Jen, and their granddaughters, Rori and Chloe," said former Chief Justice E. Norman Veasey. "He will be missed in ways we have not begun to fathom by all who knew him, worked with him, and admired him.”
A release from the Delaware Courts say they will honor Justice Holland in a future event.