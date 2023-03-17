Retired State Trooper Looks Back on 100 Years of Delaware State Police

DELAWARE - Many troopers are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Police as a full-service police agency.
The State Highway Commission was created in 1917 and was followed two years later by a statewide policing force, the State Highway Police, that focused on Delaware's growing roadway infrastructure. State Police today say that the four officers originally assigned to the highway patrol worked year-round on motorcycles and were known as the "Four Horsemen." On April 28, 1923, the General Assembly passed legislation that led to the creation of a state police force under the authority of the State Highway Commission.
Galen Purcell started as a trooper in July of 1989. He was a member of the 59th Delaware State Police class. In twenty eight years, Purcell held the titles of Sergeant, Captain, Commander, and Major.
"To end my career there just...brings a tear to your eye. If I had to script [my story] when I started, that would have been it," he said.
Celebrating one hundred years of the Delaware State Police means a lot to Purcell. He has watched the agency change over the years. Advancing its technology and diversifying its staff.
Purcell said being a part of DSP is the experience of a lifetime.
"You feel like you are representing the state. You are representing the citizens," Purcell said.
There will be a number of 100-year anniversary events throughout the year. The next event will be the Centennial Tribute. It’s scheduled for April 28 at 11:00 AM at the Legislative Mall in Dover, rain or shine.