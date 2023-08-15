Retirement bootcamp aims to fill growing demand for retirement resources

LEWES, Del. - InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. aims to fill a gap in retirement education in the county by hosting a retirement bootcamp workshop this fall.
The workshop will be taught at the Lewes Public Library. The classes include Retirement Success, Savvy Social Security, and Retirement Investing. Over the course of the three classes, InFocus will cover the importance of basic strategies to plan a successful retirement, how to maximize your social security benefit, and how to position your portfolio to last.
Financial Planner, Robert Jeter, said retirement planning can be helpful for anyone.
"People have been retiring for a long time, but it's you know, as they say, it's not your grandparents retirement. The dynamics that people will face today in terms of interest rates, in terms of inflation, in terms of longevity are much different than they were 30 or 40 years ago," Jeter said.
Jeter said, as more people retire in Sussex County, there is a growing need for these types of resources and few options.
The schedule of upcoming workshops:
Retirement Bootcamp: Retirement Success - Lewes Public Library – 8/15 5:00PM – 6:00PM
Retirement Bootcamp: Savvy Social Security - Lewes Public Library – 8/22 5:00PM – 6:00PM
Retirement Bootcamp: Retirement Investing - Lewes Public Library – 8/29 5:00PM – 6:00PM
Registration to attend the class is done online here.