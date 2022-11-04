Return Day Facing Controversy Over Horse Drawn Carriages

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Return Day is known for many things. One of them is horse drawn carriages.
But some Delaware Democrats have announced they will not ride in some of them. That's because some carriages are provided by the Marvel Carriage museum - the museum that still flies a confederate flag.
Instead, many Democrats say they will walk or ride in their own vehicles.
The issue of the confederate flag has been a talking point for years in Sussex County's seat. Return Day president Debbie Jones says she's sad the spirit of the tradition will not be upheld by both sides.
"I think its a shame," she said. "I think the whole thing of Return Day is to have that sense of community, forgiveness and tolerance and bury the Hatchet. And even if there's differences between the museum and the Democrats, it should not have been brought into Return Day," she continued.
The flag was placed at the museum by the sons of the confederacy to honor fallen confederate soldiers from Delaware. But Democrat Jane Hovington says that the flag is a symbol of hatred, and that this move to not ride in carriages is the right thing to do.
"I understand that the sons of the confederacy see it as about their heritage and their heritage," she said. "All I can say is if they knew my history and my heritage, they would understand."
The parade is still expected to go on as planned, regardless of what the candidates decide to do.