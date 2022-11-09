Return Day Preparation Begins

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The preparations for the biyearly Return Day celebration have begun.
The tradition begins Wednesday night with music and dancing, and will continue throughout the day Thursday. The parade is set to begin at 1:30.
There are some traffic pattern changes throughout the day. The Georgetown Circle is closed until 6 P.M. Thursday. Market and Bedford streets will also be shut down for the festivities.
Return Day President Debbie Jones says that preparations have been going on since January, and that she's excited to see hard work pay off.
"Everyone comes out and you see old friends, old acquaintances, new acquaintances," she said. "So I think its just a time to celebrate the great spirit of the election and our right to do that."
But controversy stands in the path of this year's parade. Some Democrats will not be riding in horse-drawn carriages provided by the Marvel Carriage museum. The museum still flies a confederate flag.
Many are opting to walk or ride in their own vehicles instead.
Festivities are expected to begin around 9 a.m.