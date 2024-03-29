Revamping empty space: The future of a Rehoboth Avenue lot

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Over a year ago, the Clear Space Theatre Company sold its vacant lot at the entrance of Rehoboth Avenue, a site initially intended for a new theatre. At a city planning commission meeting in November, the new owner of the property presented their ideas for the lot. These plans showed three separate structures, all with stores on the first floor and apartments on top.
Charlie Garlow and Joan Flaherty, who live on the street behind the lot, told CoastTV they were sad when the theatre sold the lot. They believe putting something new in the spot is greatly needed because the entrance of Rehoboth Avenue needs to be spruced up.
"When you come into Rehoboth, you want to see something interesting, rather than just a big empty hole in the area, so development is needed," said Garlow.
Contrasting this view, Tricia Jennings, who works at a boutique near the property, raised safety concerns about potential construction close to the area's busy traffic circle.
"Drivers don't follow the yield sign at all," Jennings said. "My associates and I will watch the cars go by, and it's just chaos because people don't pay attention," explained Jennings.
The property, known as 413, 415, and 417 Rehoboth Avenue, will be discussed at the upcoming April 11 planning commission meeting, where preliminary site plans will be shared with the committee.