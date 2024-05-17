SALISBURY, Md.- On May 17, Salisbury marks a significant chapter in its community development with the grand opening of Unity Square, a new park aimed to be a central gathering spot in Downtown Salisbury. The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"Unity Square represents a substantial investment in our Downtown, creating a place to gather and enjoy the arts and music as a community." said Mayor Randy Taylor.
The city says the Unity Square is designed to host a variety of events, including Third Fridays and the Maryland Folk Festival. The park has a splash fountain for the summer time, designated play areas for children, picnic spaces and versatile areas for sports and games.
Unity Square is located across Division Street from the parking garage.