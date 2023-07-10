MILTON, Del. - The new Bayhealth Total Care facility on Route 9 hosted a ribbon cutting event Monday morning.
Bayhealth says the new Total Care facility will bring a hybrid Emergency and Urgent Care Center to Sussex County, as well as imaging and lab services, and primary and specialty care offices. They say the facility is the first of its kind in Delaware.
"The need was phenomenal! In Delaware you present to a health resources board and they determined there was a very big need because of not only the growing population in Sussex County but the ever increasing aging population in Sussex," said Terry Murphy, President and CEO of Bayhealth Inc.
The 50,000 square foot facility sits on an 18 acre lot across from Dollar General on Route 9.
Bayhealth says that will open the fully-staffed freestanding emergency department in the new facility at 7 a.m. on July 11.
They cite the growth along the highway for why the new facility exists.