DELAWARE - The 16th annual Ride to the Tide is set for April 16 and is expected to sell out a field of 1,000 motorcyclists for a late morning ride.
Riders will meet at Rommel Harley-Davidson in Smyrna as early as 9 a.m. to check in and enjoy pre-event refreshments and camaraderie. Departure is at 11 a.m. Bikers will travel on Routes 13, 9, and 1 as well as local roads like Minos Conaway Road and Plantation Road before arriving to Love Creek Elementary School in Lewes around 12:30 p.m. The full route can be accessed here.
The 55-mile ride is police-escorted with no stops at lights. It is organized by the Delaware Blue Knights Chapter 1 and is supported by Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics, DelDOT, Delmarva Power, Rommel Harley-Davidson, and Draper Media.
"As this event continues to be one of the most popular motorcycle rides in the area, we've come to realize that what makes it so appealing is that the participants truly understand that, as much as they enjoy riding their bikes on any given day, they do it on this day because they're inspired by the more than 4,000 athletes across the state of Delaware who proudly train and compete in Special Olympics," said David Halley, president and CEO of Special Olympics Delaware.
Registration is available online for $30 for a rider only or $45 for a rider and passenger. A rain date is set for April 23. Questions can be directed to the Special Olympics Delaware office at 302-831-4653.
More information on Ride to the Tide can be found at www.sode.org/ride-to-the-tide-2.