MILLSBORO, Del. - DelDOT has announced that the right turn lane from Route 24 on to Mount Joy Road will be closed for intersection and turn lane improvements starting Monday, October 24th.
According to DelDOT, the lane will be closed from 8 a.m. on the 24th to 6 a.m. on October 31st.
DelDOT will be offering the following detour: Rt. 24 traffic will continue straight past Mount Joy Road and turn right onto Streets Road, then turn right onto Cordey Road and follow back to Mount Joy Road.
Emergency services will still be allowed to make the right turn at the intersection during the closure, says DelDOT.
DelDOT asks drivers to use caution while they're driving through the area.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.