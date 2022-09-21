MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that beginning Monday, October 3rd, the right turn lane between Victoria's Landing Road and Bay Farm Road on the John J Williams Highway will be closed.
DelDOT says that the work will improve the intersection, and will be done by Mumford & Miller Concrete, Inc.
According to DelDOT, weather permitting, the work will be done on Sunday, October 16th.
They have the following detour set up: East-heading 24 traffic will be directed to go straight past Bay Farm Road, turn right onto Long Neck Road, turn right onto School Lane bringing you back to Bay Farm Road.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380