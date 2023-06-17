MILLSBORO - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure of the west-heading right-turn movement on to east-heading Route 24.
The department says that that the closure will be used to make intersection improvements.
They say that the work will start Monday, June 19, and continue through Wednesday, June 28, weather permitting.
The department offers the following detour: drivers should take Bay Farm Road to School Lane, followed by a left onto Long Neck Road to return to SR 24.