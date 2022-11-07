Right Whale Population Falls Again, Puts NOAA Proposal in Spotlight

OCEAN CITY, Md.- New population data from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium has more conversation in an ongoing fight about how to protect the Right Whale.
This summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration proposed a speed-limit rule change up the East Coast. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on boats above 35 feet November through May.
Captain Jeremy Blunt has been offshore fishing and chartering boats for more than 25 years. The NOAA proposal has caused him to fear for his business.
The proposal would limit boats like Blunts.
"There are simply not enough hours in the day at 10-knots to run this business effectively, " Blunt said.
Environmentalist groups like Oceana said it is a small trade off to protect a species in need.
"When we are talking about a critically endangered species these are the type of adaptations we are going to have to do to allow the species to come back," Gib Brogan, of Oceana, said.
The North Atlantic right whale's population was more than 480 in 2010 and fell by more than 25% over the following decade. In the latest study, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, a group of scientists, government officials and industry members, said the population fell to an estimated 340 last year.
According to the MERR Institute, the main cause in death of these whales are ship strikes and entanglement.
"The entanglements don't even kill them right away. This is a long process of suffering," Suzanne Thurman, of MERR, said.
Blunt says in 25 years on the water, he has never come close to hitting a whale.
"They'll come out to the surface. You'll see the spout of water come up and that'll grab your attention," Blunt said.
NOAA is currently considering public comments and is expected to make a decision in 2023.