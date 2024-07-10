Rip current dangers: Essential safety tips for Delaware beachgoers

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Right now is a busy time at beaches, and people can often get caught up in the fun and forget how dangerous the ocean can be. It is important people on the coast of Delaware are aware of rip current dangers and how to get help if they find themselves in a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, there have been 21 rip currents deaths in 2024.
About 100 people drown from rip currents along U.S. beaches each year, according to the United States Lifesaving Association and more than 80 percent of beach rescues annually involve rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of fast-moving water that can happen when the waves are aggressive or calm, says lifeguards. Also, if you see white foam on top of the water, that is usually an indicator of a rip current.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, there have been 70 rip current rescues this summer. Dionn Stevenson, a lieutenant with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, says you should never swim without a lifeguard, no matter your ability.
"I saved a ten-year-old girl from a rip current, when I saw she got caught, I went to get her and she was panicking, but I told her everything would be okay because I had her," explained Dionn.
For parents like Justin Cohen, whose child almost drowned when they were a baby in a pool, the water is a scary place.
"That was obviously a horrible day for us and just as parents, we're terrified because, you know, one little rip current and that's the end," said Cohen.
Before you go into the ocean, Stevenson says staying educated is the best way to avoid this danger because the ocean is much different than swimming in a pool. Always ask lifeguards about the water conditions before you go in, and never turn your back to the water so you are always aware of what's going on. If you do find yourself in a rip current, lifeguards say to swim parallel to shore and call for help immediately.