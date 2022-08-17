Rip Currents Cause Unrest on Delmarva

DELAWARE- Rough waters are plaguing Delmarva beaches this week with several rip current advisories in effect.
Courtney Garrison took said she is bummed that the water is this rough on one of her daughter's first visits to the beach.
"This is only her second time at the beach and it's kinda tough," Garrison said.
Lifeguard Captain at Bethany Beach Patrol, Joe Donnelly, said that the currents are typically caused by high winds.
He said they had about 25 rescues yesterday but only four today.
“People aren’t really challenging it that much today, which is good. People are being smart," Donnelly said.
Jonathan Matta also works for Bethany Beach Patrol. He said it's one of the roughest days he's seen this year.
"One second you can be fine, and next thing you know a large wave can come in and sweep you out to sea very quickly," Matta said.
According to experts, the best way to get out of an unruly current is to swim parallel, close to shore and call for help as soon as possible.
Matta said it is important to know your limits when braving the water.
"A lot of people try to push their limits, and this is not really the place to push it," Matta said. "The ocean is a scary place. It's unpredictable, and it is always going to get the best of you."
The Bethany Beach Patrol reminds visitors to use their own judgment when entering the water.
They said it is better for young swimmers to stay on shore.