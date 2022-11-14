Rise In Coyote Sightings Has Locals Alert

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Coyote sightings have been on the rise is Sussex County.
Coyotes are nocturnal and are known to hunt small dogs and cats.
According to DNREC's website, the coyote population in Delaware is low. But Kenny Hopkins of Milton says he's been seeing a rise in coyotes on his property off of Cave Neck Road and Route 1.
Hopkins says that he's worried about these animals making their way into residential areas.
"They're wild," he said. "And who knows? They're not being tested for rabies or anything so there could be rabies and then you're gonna have to go through the whole process of rabies shots."
DNREC recommends keeping pets on a leash and keeping food out of trash cans.