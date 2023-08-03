DELAWARE — Tick populations are on the rise in Delaware, prompting concerns among experts that the trend may continue due to certain persistent conditions.
For those seeking to enjoy the beauty of Delaware's State Parks and nature, vigilance against ticks is crucial. Jeffrey Lee, visiting with his family from Arlington, Virginia, recently had a close encounter when one of his sons suffered a tick bite, leading to the development of a rash. "We had to take him to the pediatrician and get him on antibiotics," Lee revealed.
To avoid tick bites use insect repellent on your skin and clothes, stay away from tall grass, and stick to the center of main trails during outdoor activities.
One thing that may be responsible for the uptick in ticks that we've seen this season is the mild winter that we had along with the warm summer that we're experiencing.
Dr. Ashley Kennedy, the State Tick Biologist says, "a hard winter can help to suppress tick numbers, unfortunately, our winters are skewing towards the more milder and shorter these past few years so the tick population doesn't really take as big of a hit as it would have in the past."
However, Dr. Kennedy reassures that prompt action can mitigate the risks associated with tick bites. "If you've been bitten, as long as you can remove it promptly, the odds are gonna be in your favor that it didn't have time to transmit a pathogen to you," she advises.
Learning from his son's tick bite experience, Jeffrey Lee says, "We are definitely cautious around looking for ticks when we are going outside or coming in from the trail." Such cautionary measures can go a long way in preventing tick encounters and potential infections.
For those seeking more information about ticks and tick safety, DNREC's website offers valuable resources and guidance.
As the tick season continues, experts emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant and taking necessary precautions to protect oneself from tick bites and tick-borne illnesses. By adhering to these guidelines, Delawareans can continue to enjoy the outdoors safely.