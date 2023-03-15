Del. - Fire officials warn, these wind conditions can easily cause brush fires.
Milton Fire Chief Johnny Hopkins says even dropping a cigarette bud could cause a brush fire.
He advises people to avoid camp fires, fire pits, and grills in the current conditons.
"Brush fires can move pretty quickly across dry fuel. Anything that's considered to be fuel, like limbs, leaves, and things of that nature," says Hopkins.
However, in the case of the house fire on Caroline Street in Dewey Beach that happened on Wednesday, while the cause is still unknown, Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder says the wind actually helped crews on that scene.
Snyder says the wind helped blow flames away from the burning home.
"There would probably be a lot more damage than what you see now," says Snyder.
Chief Hopkins says to avoid brush fires, don't have any open fires or fire pits unless they are well contained or covered to make sure that none of the embers float out and inadvertendly start a fire.
He says there is a state-wide burning ban that goes into affect on May 1.