QUIET RESORTS, Del. - A roadside cleanup is scheduled for Earth Day in the greater Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island area. The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce announced the Delaware Coastal Community Cleanup to take place on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Participants can choose to clean up the roadways in areas of their choice or they can be assigned to a specific area. Registered volunteers will receive check-in details and location information during the week leading up to the event. Each cleaning area will be assigned a designated hub at which volunteers will check in, receive cleanup supplies, and discard collected trash.
Those interested in participating can sign up at thequietresorts.com until 8 a.m. on April 21. Questions can be directed to the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at 302-539-2100.