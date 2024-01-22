Fenwick Island, Del.- Drivers in Fenwick Island are advised to plan alternate routes as the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces the temporary closure of West Maryland Avenue, spanning from Route 1 to Island Street. The closure, scheduled from Wednesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 8, weather permitting, aims to facilitate the installation of new drainage systems aimed at mitigating flood-prone areas. Drivers seeking access to West Maryland Avenue are directed to follow a detour south on SR 1 to Lighthouse Road, taking a right turn and proceeding westbound to Island Street, where another right turn leads back to West Maryland Ave. For additional details, residents are encouraged to visit DelDOT's website.
Road Closure in Fenwick Island
