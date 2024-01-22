Road Closure

Road Closure in Fenwick Island starting Jan. 24.

Fenwick Island, Del.- Drivers in Fenwick Island are advised to plan alternate routes as the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces the temporary closure of West Maryland Avenue, spanning from Route 1 to Island Street. The closure, scheduled from Wednesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 8, weather permitting, aims to facilitate the installation of new drainage systems aimed at mitigating flood-prone areas. Drivers seeking access to West Maryland Avenue are directed to follow a detour south on SR 1 to Lighthouse Road, taking a right turn and proceeding westbound to Island Street, where another right turn leads back to West Maryland Ave. For additional details, residents are encouraged to visit DelDOT's website.