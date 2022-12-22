DelDOT announces the closure of North Union Church Road between Beach Highway (SR 16) and Webbs Road in Lincoln starting on Tuesday, January 3rd through Monday, January 23rd (weather permitting). Work will be performed by Zack Excavating and consists of replacing a crossroad pipe.
Detour: Motorists traveling north on S. Union Church Road will be detoured onto Beach Highway, to Webbs Road, back to N. Union Church Road.
Motorist traveling south on N. Union Church Road will be detoured southeast on Webbs Road, to Beach Highway, back to S. Union Church Road.