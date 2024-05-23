HEBRON, Md.- A car crash Wednesday night on Rockawalkin Road is being investigated by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The crash has left one person seriously injured.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on May 22, just before 11 p.m., the driver of a Nissan Altima lost control and drove off the road. Police say the Nissan rolled before coming to a stop, and the driver was ejected from the car. Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, who responded to the accident, said the patient was found between a handicap ramp and a house, unresponsive but breathing.
Due to life-threatening injuries, the driver was flown to a medical facility in Baltimore, according to Hebron Volunteer Fire Department.
Police say further investigation into the crash will be conducted Thursday morning, May 23, and Rockawalkin Road will be closed between North Tourmaline Drive and South Tourmaline Drive beginning at 9 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office said they expect the road to reopen by noon.