SALISBURY, Md. - Saturday, Downtown Salisbury will host runners from across the country will come together to participate in the Salisbury Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K races.
While the city encourages spectators to join and cheer for the runners, attendees are advised to stay updated on road closures and plan their routes accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
Road closures are scheduled as follows:
The Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market Street to Division Street) will be closed from 1:30 p.m. onward for event setup.
- West Main Street from Mill Street to Court Street
Division Street from Route 50 to Camden Street
Camden Street
West Church Street from St. Peter's Street to Division Street
St. Peter's Street
Southbound Riverside Drive will be closed from Riverside Drive Extended to the roundabout; Riverside Drive will have northbound traffic only during the race
Mill Street from the roundabout to Route 50
South Park Drive by the City Park will also be closed from Beaver Dam Drive to Snow Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Race courses are available at www.RunSBY.com.