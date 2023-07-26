OCEAN PINES, Md. - Road work to add micro-cell towers along Route 90 could cause delays and temporary road closures in Ocean Pines until Aug. 8.
According to the Ocean Pines Association, the road work will happen on Ocean Parkway from Terns Landing to Route 90. The work is being done to add Verizon micro-cell towers along Route 90.
A Verizon representative told the Ocean Pines Association that delays should be minimal and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.
The association is asking drivers to be aware of work zones and obey flaggers as road closures are possible.