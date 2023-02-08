Road Work on Route 24 Impacts Businesses

LEWES, Del. - DelDOT just reopened Camp Arrowhead Road, a closure that some shops here say hurt their business. Fairfield Road is next to be closed as part of the project to improve drainage, widen the road, and add crossings.
Store Manager Dana Eisenhour says two employees were laid off due to the lack of customers coming into their shop since the start of construction, "Thirty percent... thirty percent of our business entirely has been gone down since then - we can ride around construction all the time but closing a road for months at a time is a little bit scary and hard."
However some businesses say the road work has not affected them as much.
"That construction over there started October/November and we were slammed November/December so I can't say it has impacted the business but it has impacted the parking facilities around here." said Co-Owner of the All About Hair & Nail Salon, Tammy Cooney.
Some people who came to shop say the traffic that comes with the construction determines when they shop,
"It's terrible.. that's why I am here early today to beat the traffic and it's lined up even back at the next red light, it's backed up sometimes past Burton's Pond." said Candace Timm.
But everyone we spoke to can agree...
"It is what it is... just get us through it!" said Cooney.
Fairfield Road is expected to close in the next week for additional road work but the project as a whole is expected to be complete before Memorial Day.