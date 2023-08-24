REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of transportation has announced that they will be conducting road work on Route 1 between the intersection with Route 24 and the intersection with Old Landing Road.
The department says intersection improvement work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and continue through late November, weather permitting.
These improvements include an extension of the U-Turn lane on Route 1 heading south approaching New Landing Road, as well as the removal of one of the two Route 1 left turn lanes going in to the Walmart/Rehoboth Mall parking lot.
This will also include the reconstruction of the concrete median and storm drains.
DelDOT says work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. During that time, Route 1 will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes, which includes a left turn lane coming from Old Landing Road.
They ask drivers to use caution and expect minor delays while in the area.