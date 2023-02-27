LEWES, Del. - Roadwork will begin at the intersection of Freeman Highway and Monroe Avenue in Lewes on Monday, March 6. Work will include roadway, entrance, and pedestrian improvements and will also include the installation of a new traffic signal. These improvements are required by the Olde Town at White's Pond development.
Road users can expect lane shifts Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and intermittent nighttime lane closures Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. DelDOT says the project is expected to be completed in June.
Drivers should expect delays when in the area. More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.