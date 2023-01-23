GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two new traffic signal lights will be installed on Route 113 at the intersections of Governor Stockley Road and the Avenue of Honor, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. The new signal lights are being installed to improve intersection safety.
Drivers should expect delays and lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, Jan. 23, excluding Friday and Saturday nights. Flaggers and state troopers will be present along Route 113 to guide drivers during the installation of the new signals, roadway signage, and pavement markings. The work is expected to be complete by May.
More information regarding traffic, road construction, and upcoming projects can be found at deldot.gov.