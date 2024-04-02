SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development has announced upcoming improvements on Isabella Street from Route 13 to North Division Street. According to the city, the project, scheduled to start on April 4, will require traffic on this stretch of Isabella Street to be closed for the duration of the work. Additionally, access to Popular Hill Avenue will be restricted at its intersection with Isabella Street. The city said that work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
According to city officials, the reason for this road work is road striping. Road striping is the process of painting the lines on the road. This can help with traffic flow and ensure enhanced visibility for drivers. Salisbury said that people who live in the impacted area will still have access to their properties while work is ongoing. The city said people wanting more information on the project can contact the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development.