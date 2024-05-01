MILFORD, Del.- Milford locals are advised to prepare for temporary traffic changes as roadwork is set to commence on Northeast Front Street, according to the Milford Police Department. The department says the work is for scheduled repaving between North Rehoboth Boulevard and North Washington Street. According to the Milford Police Department, the project is slated to begin on April 30.
The Milford Police Department has outlined a plan for the scheduled construction, emphasizing that the work will exclusively take place during nighttime hours. This decision aims to minimize disruptions to daytime traffic flow. The construction window is scheduled between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Officials expect the project to be complete by May 8.