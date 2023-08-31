LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Robinsonville Road at Plantation road for a month.
During the closure, which begins on Sept. 11, drivers will not be able to get to Plantation Road from Robinsonville Road. The department says Cedar Grove Road will be available as a detour route.
According to the department, the work is part of an ongoing Plantation Road improvement project and includes a realignment of Robinsonville Road at Plantation Road. They say traffic will not be impacted by the work.
After the completion of this work in October, DelDOT says that Plantation Road will close from Shady Road to Salt Marsh Boulevard until the new roundabout opens in 2024.