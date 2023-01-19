SALISBURY, Md. - The Lone Star Rodeo will take place starting Friday, Jan. 20 and run through Saturday. The event will take place at the Wicomico Civic Center along with No Limits Monster Trucks events the following weekend. Over 100 truckloads of dirt, heavy machinery, and a lot of teamwork will prepare the center for the rodeo and trucks.
Rodeo contest events include bareback and saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, cowgirls breakaway roping, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and brahma bull riding. Affectionately dubbed “dirt shows” by Civic Center staff, bringing the rodeo and monster trucks to Salisbury each January has been tradition for over 25 years.
“These events are staples in our winter entertainment schedule,” said Chelsey Jones, manager of the Wicomico Civic Center. “Families look forward to the rodeo and monster trucks each year, and we are thrilled to welcome them back.”
The following weekend, Jan. 27 and 28, No Limits Monster Trucks & Thrill Show will take over the arena with wheelie contests and a freestyle event. New this year, Kaptain Khaos will attempt a death wall stunt. Other attractions include Tuff Truck races, Power Wheels races for kids, and a truck ride.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased online at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org, by phone at 410-548-4911, or in person at the box office.