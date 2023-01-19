Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&