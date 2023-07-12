MILLSBORO, Del. - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Circle Drive in Oak Orchard around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Our Coast Copter flew over the scene and saw the roof collapsing around 1:20 p.m.
CoastTV spoke with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company which said that everyone made it out of the fire safely. As of 1:45 p.m. firefighters were still spraying hot spots down. The Millsboro Fire Company believes the fire started on the porch and worked back into the house. A family of four was staying in the house as an Airbnb.
The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office. This is a developing story.