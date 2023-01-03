MILFORD, De- A Smyrna based company is the managing group that has purchased the Rookery North Golf Course. State Representative (R) Bryan Shupe confirmed to WRDE that Tim Johnson of Johnson Companies is taking over the property.
The golf course on Broadkill Road in Milford has been unused since closing in 2020. The plan is to reopen the golf course with the addition of a restaurant.
An announcement on the purchase was made last week. Click here to read that story. At the time it was unknown who had bought the golf course/