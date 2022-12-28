MILFORD, Del. - The land once home to the Rookery North Golf Course in Milford has been sold.
According to State Representative Bryan Shupe, it has been bought by a local man who plans to keep it as a golf course. Shupe said the City of Milford also recently purchased a parcel of land connected to the golf course and intended to turn that property into a public park for a trail system connecting the city's four wards.
Shupe said in his Facebook post that he has talked to the new owner about a partnership with a restaurant owner interested in the Milford area. He also said he wants to work with the city to create a public park for a new trail system.
Shupe said, "When the new owner is ready to release their name, please thank them and encourage them. They are putting a huge investment in the future of our community."