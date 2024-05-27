MILFORD, Del.- Rosedale Beach will be the topic of the June 8 Milford Museum ongoing history series. The presentation at 1 p.m. will be guided by Tamara R. Burks at the Milford Public Library.
According to the museum, in the pre-integration era of the twentieth century, Rosedale Beach was created as a place for people of color to enjoy entertainment and use a hotel. This resort contributed to the popularity of the East Coast, featuring a hotel, boardwalk, dance hall, picnic and beach area, campground and amusement park. Milford Museum says many famous artists had performed here including Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and more.
Burks earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Historical Research and Interpretation at Delaware State University. Burks also holds a master's degree in media studies from the New School for Social Research in New York City.
Burks was a Service Leader for AmeriCorps Safe and Sound, and Director of Youth Organized Television for the Education Video Center in New York City in the mid-1990s. She became a Historical Researcher/Archive Keeper for the Federal New York African Burial Ground Project in New York City during the late 1990s. Upon returning to Delaware, Burks served as a Historical Interpreter/Researcher for the State of Delaware’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs for nine years. Currently, Burks works as a Corporations Specialist for the Delaware Division of Corporations under the Delaware Secretary of State.
This monthly program, sponsored by the Milford Museum, holds presentations each month, at 1 p.m., in the Milford Public Library. For more information, please contact the Museum at (302) 424-1080,