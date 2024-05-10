OCEAN CITY, Md. - What was anticipated as a celebration of Roses' 45th year in Ocean City has now become a somber farewell. The iconic store's last day of operation will be Saturday, May 11th, coinciding with what would have been its milestone anniversary.
Darlene Haney, a regular, expressed her sadness, saying, "Goodbye Roses, we'll miss you."
The Ocean City Planning Commission has revealed plans to redevelop the 17-acre Plaza Mall property, where Roses resides, by subdividing it into four parcels. This redevelopment initiative starts with the demolition of Roses.
With a 20% discount on all items, the store is rapidly depleting its inventory as people come to say their goodbyes while grabbing some great deals.
As Roses prepares to shut its doors permanently, Geri Clark reminisces about her fond memories of the store saying, "When I was visiting here, we used to come to Roses all the time. Yeah, I'm going to miss Roses. I really, really am."
With uncertainty on if Roses will ever relocate in Ocean City, locals and tourists have until this weekend to bid farewell to this iconic store.