OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards is being held at the Carousel Hotel this weekend, where high school students from Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore are meeting in Ocean City for an annual conference.
On Friday night, RYLA participants packed 10,000 meals to be sent to schools overseas. Throughout the weekend, they're tasked with a group activity to develop and present a project. That includes everything from cost, who will buy it, and even making a project flag. The groups will present their projects to one another.
Secretary of the Rehoboth Beach Rotary, Gail Dejmal, says, "We hope that we're teaching kids that are, we believe, natural leaders and helping to develop them so when they go back to their high schools they can go back with a little bit of an idea of how service works, how service projects work, and what the value of them is."
WRDE's Mallory Metzner gave a presentation about the road to career, and answered questions to students about how to prepare for their future careers.
The conference will continue throughout Sunday.