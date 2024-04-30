Route 1 and 16 overpass on schedule

MILTON, Del.- The overpass currently under construction at Routes 1 and 16 is on schedule.
DelDOT says the goal is to complete the new addition to the roadway by late 2025.
Currently, constructions crews are building the southbound bridge that will make Route 1 go over Route 16. The agency says this portion will be under construction throughout the summer months, with the goal of finishing this phase by the Fall.
After the southbound portion is complete, the agency will then shirt its attention to the northbound portion.
"We've seen numerous crashes over the years from traffic turning from Route 1 to Route 16 and vice versa," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "So it was really determined 'Let's remove that intersection and remove that that possibility of this crash is occurring.'"
McLeod said there are no planned traffic pattern changes near the site, but is asking drivers to driver slowly through the construction zone- especially with summer traffic right around the corner.
This is not the only overpass project in the works in the immediate area, as DelDOT has the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Route 1 earmarked for an overpass. But that project would not begin until the completion of the overpass at 1 and 16.
There are other overpasses in the works in Sussex County as well, including in Georgetown and in Ellendale.