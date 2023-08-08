NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - A tractor trailer crash in New Castle County Tuesday morning spurred a hazmat response, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The crash caused a closure starting at Route 72, before the Roth Bridge heading south. Its nature as a hazmat incident means that the closure will be extensive. Delaware State Police says the spilled chemical is Buckman's Liquid Shock, which is concentrated chlorine for sanitizing pools.
Delaware State Police posted on social media just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to say that Route 1 had been reopened. Earlier in the day, traffic was routed to Route 896 and later on Route 72.
According to a driver who spoke to CoastTV, traffic was bumper to bumper.
Delaware City Fire Company, surrounding agencies, as well as DNREC hazmat responded to the scene.