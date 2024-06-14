NORTH BETHANY, Del. — DelDOT is asking members of the public to submit their ideas on proposed improvements to a stretch of Route One by June 14.
It's all related to the North Bethany Bicycle & Pedestrian Corridor Study. The study includes short, medium, and long-term improvements to enhance safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.
Short-term proposals include reduction in the speed limit between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach and making crosswalks clearer.
"The whole intent here is how do we make that area of North Bethany along Route 1 safer for pedestrians and bicyclists?" said C.R. McLeod, with DelDOT Community Relations.
McLeod says Dewey Beach serves as inspiration for one proposed safety improvement.
"In Dewey Beach several years ago, we added rectangular rapid flash beacons, where once the button is pushed, there are strobing lights that flash to alert drivers that a pedestrian is getting ready to cross the roadway," McLeod explained. "Those have been really successful in helping to eliminate pedestrian-involved incidents on Route 1 in Dewey Beach. So, this is just another way that we're looking to make our roads safer, especially for those who are in vulnerable positions when they are trying to cross Route One, either on foot or on bike," he added.
Click here to take the public survey and weigh in on the proposed speed limit changes and potential medium- and long-term improvements. Feedback can also be provided via email to nbethanycorridor@PublicInput.com.
McLeod says after this most recent round of feedback, DelDOT will hold another open house sometime later this year. He says improving the North Bethany corridor quickly is a priority for the agency.