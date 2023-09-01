WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced pavement project to begin on Route 12 Tuesday.
The administration says the project spans from Airport Road to the Worcester County line.
During work hours, which is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the administration says to expect single-lane closures. They say that drivers should expect major traffic impacts and significant delays.
According to the administration, the contractor conducting the work will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to help guide drivers through the work zone.
Officials expect work to be complete mid-October.