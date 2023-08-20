BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A portion of Route 13 will have lane and shoulder closures near the intersection of Redden Road on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Work is expected to take place between 9 and 3 p.m.
On Route 13 southbound, just south of Redden Road, the shoulder and left lane will be closed for work in the grass. On the northbound side, the right turn lane will also be closed. The closures are to allow for remediation efforts following a July 18 accident involving a diesel spill.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and are reminded to use caution and slow down in work zones. More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.