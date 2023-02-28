ELLENDALE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation says that Route 16 is set to temporarily close at the railroad crossing between Washington Avenue and Prettyman Avenue in Ellendale for signal upgrades and general maintenance.
They say the work will begin at 5 a.m. on Thursday March 9, with the work completed and the road reopened no later than 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.
The Department offers the following detours during the closure:
Heading East: Turn right onto Washington Avenue, then left onto Willow Street, then left onto Prettyman Avenue back to SR 16 (Main Street).
Heading West: Turn left onto Prettyman Avenue, then right onto Willow Street, then right onto Washington Avenue back to SR 16 (Main Street).
They say a truck detour will be posted as follows:
Heading East: Turn right onto US 113 (Dupont Boulevard), then turn left onto Wilson Road, followed by a left onto Sand Hill Road, followed by a left onto Gravel Hill Road back to SR 16.
Heading West: Turn left onto Gravel Hill Road, then turn right onto Sand Hill Road, followed by a right onto Wilson Road, followed by a right onto US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) back to SR 16.